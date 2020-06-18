If we’re going to root out the systemic racism that pervades this country, Americans — white Americans, in particular — have enormous work to do. Before we can raise a new generation of antiracist children, we have to first turn inward and do the work of educating ourselves. It’s not incumbent on members of the Black community to make us understand the brutal realities of racism — it’s on the rest of us to take a seat, listen, and learn from the ample resources that already exist.

Below, we’ve rounded up a small sampling of podcast episodes that tackle issues from housing discrimination and historically racist land-ownership policies to police brutality and white fragility.

