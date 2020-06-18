Breaking

Carver Museum commemorates Juneteenth with virtual celebration Carver Museum commemorates Juneteenth with virtual celebration

Carver Museum, will host its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration Friday, June 19.

JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Other museum activities

Recommended for you

Hot Off The Grill Sweepstakes

promotion

This month we’re giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.

Submit your photo, it could be featured on our 2021 WEDDINGS magazine cover

promotion

JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!

Dothan Eagle, Dothan AL ©2020 Lee BHM Corp. | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | This website is intended for U.S. residents only.

Source

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here