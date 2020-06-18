Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) has expanded her “Words of Wisdom” series to include insight from graduating students who overcame the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to earn high school and college degrees. In the wake of the public health crisis, Buttenschon had started the video series to share wise words and stories of how older generations overcame adversity.

“Students have faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hearing how graduates persevered through these trying times can inspire us all,” Buttenschon said. “We’ve already heard insightful stories through the series thanks to generous contributors, including individuals who faced the uncertainty of the Great Depression, held strong during World War II and fought for justice during the civil rights movement. Now it’s time to hear from our younger generation to learn what they’re doing to weather these trying times and come out stronger on the other side – stories which I’m sure will inspire young and old alike.”

Buttenschon encourages people to visit her Assembly webpage to view videos previously shared for the “Words of Wisdom” series at nyassembly.gov/mem/Marianne-Buttenschon/story/92152. Stories from Proctor High School senior Isaiah Carter and Whitesboro High School senior Taylor Bushey have already been posted, and Buttenschon looks forward to sharing more voices from our communities throughout the following week.