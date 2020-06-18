View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxor Wedding Films (@luxorweddingfilms) on Jun 6, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

On the eighth day of protests in Philadelphia, Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon tied the knot and joined crowds marching against police brutality. According to E! News, the couple said “I do” outside the Logan Hotel then stood with the thousands of demonstrators during their “first look” photo shoot. Their love was captured on camera by many onlookers, some who held up their protest signs for the memorable wedding snaps.

“My first in-person elopement since quarantine,” Reverend Roxy Birchfield captioned a video of Kerry Anne and Michael. The reverend added: “First looks in the heart of protest.” According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the couple later joined the crowd in their march toward City Hall. Catch a glimpse of their powerful celebration in the clip above, and best wishes to the newlyweds.

