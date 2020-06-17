Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

YouTube

Six weeks ago, we launched this video series to give us a glimpse of some fabulous creative partnerships manifesting in isolation. But at this moment, as America slowly opens up, our nation has found itself in the midst of a vital discussion on race and equality.

For this Alone Together Duet, tenor saxophonist and member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Camille Thurman joins drummer Darrell Green to offer a firm musical message to the community: “Stand Tall.”

“We have witnessed members of our community being senselessly murdered since the inception of slavery in America, as well as losing many loved ones and elders due to COVID-19,” Thurman says. “This song is in memory of all of their lives, but also serves as a reminder and encouragement to us as a community to keep standing tall.”

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

Béla Fleck and Edmar Castañeda perform at St. John’s Cathedral in Knoxville, Tenn., as part of the 2019 Big Ears Festival. NPR

toggle captionNPR

Rosetta Tharpe/Rhiannon Giddens Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Marian Anderson/Lizz Wright, Rhiannon Giddens Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Ella Fitzgerald/Charenee Wade Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Bessie Smith, Valerie Simpson Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Mary Lou Williams, Charenee Wade, Lizz Wright Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Celia Cruz, Xiomara Laugart Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Maybelle Carter, Courtney Marie Andrews Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Billie Holiday, Lizz Wright Getty Images/NPR

toggle captionGetty Images/NPR

Linda May Han Oh performs at NPR’s Studio One in Washington, D.C., on July 1, 2019. Becky Harlan/NPR

toggle captionBecky Harlan/NPRBack To Top

More from Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

Source