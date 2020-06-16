The public is invited to attend the following events of interest to entrepreneurs and the small business community:

Webinar: Digital Cybersecurity Competency: Steps to Protect Your E-commerce Business from Online Cyberthreats During COVID-19

June 29, 2020; 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Since the announcement of the global pandemic, many e-commerce businesses have been targeted by cyberthreats globally. Coronavirus-related spear phishing attacks have seen a 667% increase since March 2020. The exposure to e-commerce websites is greater than ever. SMBs are being targeted for ongoing cyberattacks as they are connecting from their home to continue conducting business. Come learn steps and tools you can take to protect yourself and your value-chain from potential cyber-attacks. The objectives of this webinar:

· What are the challenges of COVID-19 that e-commerce businesses face (SMB, enterprises, legal/healthcare)

· What steps to take protect yourselves

· Digital cybersecurity competency for your customers & value-chain

· Lessons learned from XAHIVE

About the presenter: Sem Ponnambalam, co-founder and President of XAHIVE, is primarily responsible for global operations including cybersecurity governance education, audits, business and market development activities. With 18 plus years experience in both private and public sectors, Sem has been instrumental in building relationships between XAHIVE and BlackBerry Globally, Cylance Globally, RedHat Globally, Centennial College, P20, governments in NY, California & Europe. She has lectured, facilitated & co-authored introduction to cybersecurity governance workshops and courses for Fortune 500 companies, World Economic Forum, G20 & has developed courses in cybersecurity governance with Centennial College.

This webinar is hosted by the Mohawk Valley Small Business Development Center.

Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4863975966125996814

Webinar: Capture the Tremendous Opportunities that eCommerce Offers

August 5, 2020; 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

With a new sense of urgency for entrepreneurs to create a strong digital presence, please join us for a discussion on the necessary steps to implement an eCommerce strategy for your business including:

· Receive an eCommerce Checklist for beginners

· Capturing 1st page rankings on Google

· Creating effective landing pages that convert into RFQ’s & sales

· Targeting customers with Google Ads & Google Shopping

· Taking advantage of online marketplaces including Amazon & Alibaba

· Explore a step by step eCommerce success story with Falconer Electronics

Presenter Bio: Curt Anderson founded an eCommerce company in 1995 that was ranked 3X on the Internet Retailer Magazine Top 1000 eCommerce Companies. Since selling that company, Curt has served as an eCommerce consultant targeting manufacturers including spending 4 years at the New York Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Curt is the author of “Stop Being the Best Kept Secret” and founder of B2Btail.com, an eCommerce resource guide for manufacturers.

This webinar is organized and hosted by the Mohawk Valley Small Business Development Center.

Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1248043961564726284