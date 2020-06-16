Local musicians including the amazing “Grammy Award Winner, Joanne Shenandoah”

Second Airing of the Program Will Provide Mohawk Valley Residents a Chance to Mark Juneteenth on the Actual Holiday; Sponsorships Will Support: For The Good’s Community Gardens, and Virtual Study Buddy Club

(UTICA)–“A Time for Love,” a musical festival sponsored by For The Good, Inc. commemorating Juneteenth and encouraging unity, will be airing once again on Juneteenth, June 19th from 7 to 8 p.m. on WKTV 2.2, Utica’s CBS television affiliate, and simulcast on 95.5FM The Heat radio.

“This inspiring program originally aired last Saturday night, and immediately drew praise not only for the quality of performances by the local musicians who contributed, but also for the messages of comfort and inspiration during what has been a challenging time for so many of us. It is a showcase for the tremendous musical talent we have in the Utica area, and also what can be accomplished when you have a talented, dedicated group of people who set a goal—and more than exceed it. I think we all agree that this collaboration can, and will continue, because at this difficult time, we all need it,” said For the Good CEO Cassandra Harris-Lockwood.

Juneteenth was first marked in the Utica area in 1996, and has grown through the years as the national commemoration of the freeing of slaves that occurred in 1865 has become more and more popular. This year, many Juneteenth celebrations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Harris-Lockwood began working last month on a way it could be celebrated at a time when large public gatherings are not taking place.

Local musicians like ‘Doc’ Woods, Grammy Award winner, Joanne Shenandoah, T.K. Howard, and Harris-Lockwood perform songs appropriate for marking Juneteenth—and for promoting racial equality, freedom, and justice, and for uniting people of all backgrounds.

“The response I immediately got from this program has been gratifying, and I want to thank Steve McMurray from WKTV for seeing the value in giving people a second chance to see this program during the national Juneteenth celebration. Harris-Lockwood said.

Support for the program will fund For The Good’s Community Gardens Program and the Virtual Study Buddy Club. The gardens, located on Linwood Place and Jay Street provide fresh, organic produce for residents of center-city Utica. The Study Buddy Club is a long-time tutoring and mentoring program usually run at Hamilton College that must be converted to a virtual program. Sponsorship packages are still available for the encore presentation.

For more information on the program and how to support it, please contact Harris-Lockwood at (315) 797-2417, or at 955theheat.com.