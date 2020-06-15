Homemade ice cream is such a treat, and when it’s made in a mason jar, well, it’s even better, in my opinion! This simple recipe was easy, refreshing, and fun to make. Normally, ice cream is made with heavy cream, but I experimented with full fat coconut milk to make a dairy-free version. The vanilla flavor really stood out in the finished product, even though the recipe only calls for 1/2 teaspoon, which I loved.

To get started with this recipe, you’ll need to gather your ingredients, procure a 16-ounce mason jar, and that’s about it! The simplicity is real here, folks.

Once your ingredients are safe and sound inside of your sealed mason jar, it’s time to shake like crazy. Because I used coconut milk, I feel like I had to shake a lot more to achieve any sort of creamy result, but if you’re using heavy cream, it should only take five minutes max. Be prepared to put in the work for this dessert!

You’ll know it’s time for your jar to hit the freezer when the contents double in volume and the texture becomes supercreamy (for me, my coconut milk thickened a bit but didn’t necessarily double in volume and still turned out pretty yummy!). Freeze this bad boy for a few hours until it’s nice and solid.

Scoop it out of the mason jar when the time is up, top with your favorite toppings, and enjoy — quick, before it melts!

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream (substitute refrigerated full-fat coconut milk for dairy-free alternative)

1 1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions

Combine ingredients in mason jar. Shake for 3-5 minutes, or until mixture doubles in volume. Freeze for roughly 3 hours. Dish out and enjoy!

Information

Category Desserts Yield 1 Serving Total Time 9 minutes, 59 seconds

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jada Welch

