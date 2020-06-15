



Group-fitness expert Raneir Pollard leads you through a unilateral workout where you will focus on one side of your body at a time to enhance your balance while you weight train. One of the benefits of balance training? It’s an extra challenge for your core and booty. Grab some dumbbells or water bottles to use as weights, and step on up — on one leg, of course!

