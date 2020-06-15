



Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, gave an emotional statement at a press conference on June 2 after George was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

“I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me,” Roxie said during a press conference through tears, as she motioned to Gianna. “At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.”

Roxie continued, sharing just one of the many heartbreaking results of George’s death: Gianna will now have to navigate life without her dad. “He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle,” she said. “If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore. I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good.”

Later in the press conference, Roxie shared that George did everything he could to give his daughter a better life. “He still took care of us, he provided for us,” she said. “[He was] living here, working.”

George’s friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, added: “His whole reason for being in Minnesota was to work and drive trucks,” he said. “That’s why he came here, and he was doing that. He was doing great here, he was turning the curve, and then this happened. So he was doing this for her.”

