The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter has been awarded $41,500 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support The Arc, Oneida-Lewis’ guardianship and recreation programs.

NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs. For 2020, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $2,636,000 in grants to The Arc New York Chapters statewide.

This year, The Arc, Oneida-Lewis received $29,500 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. The Arc, Oneida-Lewis’ Guardianship Program, supported by Chapter staff and community volunteers, currently provides guardianship support and services to 5 people and is ready to assist 6 more as a Standby or Alternate Standby guardian.

NYSARC Trust Services also awarded The Arc, Oneida-Lewis with $12,000 to support new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 1,400 people it serves. The Arc, Oneida-Lewis plans to use the recreation grant funds to provide activities, outings, events, and more.

NYSARC Trust Services has administered supplemental needs trusts since 1972, helping thousands of people with disabilities protect their eligibility for government benefits and improve their quality of life. Their trust programs give people with disabilities the opportunity to maintain comfort and independence in the community while providing peace of mind to their family and loved ones.

NYSARC Trust Services provides administration of pooled supplemental needs trusts to help families plan for a loved one with a disability, preserve income and assets for Medicaid planning purposes and long-term care needs, and protect unexpected windfalls of money. NYSARC also administers Medicare Set-Aside (MSA) accounts for people who use a pooled trust to protect settlement proceeds.

For more information, please call (518) 439-8323 or visit them online at www.nysarctrustservices.org