

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman who was hit and killed while crossing a Houston freeway in the middle of the night was actually trying to escape her pimp, according to police.

Houston police originally said 23-year-old Dejia Baxton died early Sunday after she got out of an Uber ride on the southbound West 610 Loop near the Westheimer exit.

“She did have an individual that was in town with her. We believe that she’s from out of town,” HPD Commander Kevin Deese said at the time. “The preliminary information from him is that an Uber driver dropped her off on the wrong side of the freeway, so that he knew she was going to try and cross the freeway, and he actually heard the collision. So, when units got here, he was on scene apparently trying to perform CPR, but it was unfortunately too late.”

But on Thursday, HPD revealed the arrest of 29-year-old Deandros Finks on charges of murder and promotion of prostitution.

In announcing Finks’s arrest, HPD added Baxton was hit by a gray GMC Yukon XL. The driver remained at the scene, was questioned, and then released.

According to police, Baxton was trying to get away from Finks when she died.

An investigation is still ongoing.

