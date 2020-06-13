In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer and Miles Teller score roles in upcoming movies, and STX moves its Gerard Butler sci-fier “Greenland” back two weeks.

CASTINGS

Patrick Wilson will star alongside Halle Berry and Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich’s forthcoming science fiction epic “Moonfall.”

Charlie Plummer is also joining the cast. Lionsgate acquired North American rights to “Moonfall” late last year and plans a 2021 release.

“Moonfall” centers on a mysterious force knocking the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sending it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. A ragtag team launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space to prevent annihilation.

Wilson will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe. Plummer plays Wilson’s character’s teenage son. Wilson is re-uniting with Emmerich after collaborating together in last fall’s “Midway.”

Directed by Emmerich, “Moonfall” begins production this fall in Montreal. Emmerich is producing under his Centropolis Entertainment banner with Harold Kloser producing through Street Entertainment.

Miles Teller has signed on to star in director Rupert Wainwright’s “Not Without Hope,” based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman’s novel by the same name.

The film is being produced by Michael Jefferson of Volition Media Partners, Rick French of Prix Productions, Lucidity Entertainment’s Colin Bates and Teller’s Lime Tree Productions, in association with Wainwright’s Adore Creative. Highland Film Group will launch international sales at the upcoming Marché du Film Online, with CAA Media Finance handling the domestic rights.

“Not Without Hope” is about a 2009 boating accident that took the lives of NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith and Schuyler’s best friend Will Bleakley. Schuyler was the sole survivor after being found near death clinging to the engine mount of the capsized vessel 70 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Teller is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Wainwright and French are represented by Buchwald.

RELEASE DATE

STX Films has shifted the Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin action movie “Greenland” back two weeks to Aug. 14 due to Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” coming on to the July 31 date.

“Greenland,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script by Chris Sparling, centers on a family facing a global apocalypse due to a comet racing to Earth. Butler and Baccarin portray an estranged couple fighting for survival with their young son.

“Greenland” had been taken off the schedule several months ago due to coronavirus pandemic.

