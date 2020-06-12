Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “Insecure” finishes off its fourth season, and Oprah Winfrey hosts a town hall on racism in America.

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Prepare to take a trip down memory lane, Bachelor Nation. Each episode of this new summer series will follow past Bachelors and Bachelorettes on their journeys to find love, giving audiences a chance to revisit the first-ever rose ceremony and be reintroduced to some of Bachelor Nation’s unforgettable men and women.

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?,” OWN, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for part 1 of Oprah Winfrey’s town hall on systemic racism in America and where the country is heading amid mass protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers. Winfrey will be in conversation with the likes of Stacey Abrams, Ava DuVernay, and David Oyelowo. Part 2 will air the following night across across all of Discovery’s networks.

“Don’t,” ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

From the mind of Ryan Reynolds, this new game show offers contestants the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling tasks which have one simple rule: “DON’T.” Adam Scott, of “Big Little Lies” and “The Office” fame serves as host.

“Da 5 Bloods,” Netflix, Friday

Spike Lee’s latest joint drops on Netflix this Friday. The films centers around four African American Vietnam war veterans (played by Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.) who return to the country to look for the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman).

“Insecure,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

After a half a season of bickering and not communicating, will Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae) finally put aside their differences and be friends again? Will Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) last as a couple the second time around? Tune in to the season 4 finale of “Insecure” to potentially get some answers.

