If you’re the parent of a tween (or tweens!), you know that throwing them an age-appropriate birthday party can be a difficult balancing act. You want to be sure that you treat them like the almost-teen that they are, while also encouraging them to hold onto their childhood for a little bit longer. Luckily, there are so many fun themes and elements that you can incorporate into your tween’s birthday! From slightly more elevated slumber parties to bashes inspired by their favorite movie, the options are endless. Read on for some of our favorite tween birthday party ideas!

Source