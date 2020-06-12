Join Hilton Elder Law & Estate Planning on Wednesday, June 24th for a free virtual seminar that will allow you to protect your family, preserve your estate and create your legacy. Free and open to the public we will be covering strategies and tools for Estate Planning for Asset Protection, including Health Care Proxies, Powers of Attorney, Wills, Irrevocable Trusts, and Medicaid Planning

Wills, Trusts and Asset Protection

Wednesday June 24, 2020

Streaming LIVE w/ Q&A

ZOOM 5-6 PM

We will cover Estate and Medicaid planning focusing on designating POAs, HCPs, healthcare proxies, wills, Irrevocable trusts, and Medicaid.

