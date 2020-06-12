Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Lowe’s of Utica Store Manager, Mike Bick, today announced Lowe’s is donating 4,000 KN 95 Masks to local minority owned businesses.

This announcement is timely as the Mohawk Valley entered Phase 3 of its reopening today, Friday June 12th. Any minority owned business interested in receiving masks can contact Amy at 315-793-3812 ext. 208 between the hours of 8:00am-4:00pm (Monday-Friday).

A business does not have to be certified as a Minority and Woman Business Enterprise (MWBE) to qualify for a mask donation.

Mayor Palmieri stated, “Lowe’s has been a great community partner and I thank Mike and our local Lowe’s employees for their continued support.”

Mayor Palmieri continued, “As more businesses begin to reopen and expand capacity, Lowe’s and the city wanted to ensure minority businesses owners had access to adequate masks for themselves and their employees.”

Lowe’s of Utica Store Manager Mike Bick stated, “Masks are critical to helping small businesses and trades get back to work safely as our community opens again. As part of our recently announced $25M commitment of products and resources to help small businesses to reopen, Lowe’s is donating KN95 masks to minority owned small businesses.”