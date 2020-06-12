There has been recent speculation regarding the closure of Varick Street to allow restaurants to offer dining in the street. This issue has been reviewed by several city departments and while we recognize the negative impact COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has had on local restaurants, due to public

safety concerns, the city cannot close Varick Street.

In addition to public safety, closing Varick Street would create other major logistical issues in this area such as traffic flow and liability. After discussions with business owners, the city is granting Varick Street businesses

the option of extending the amount of space it can utilize on public sidewalks for outdoor dining in front of their business and roping off the parking area in front of the sidewalk as a pedestrian right-of-way (this would be necessary as a minimum of six feet separation is required for pedestrian traffic). This change would still keep vehicular traffic open.

Several businesses have expressed an interest in pursuing this option. If a respective business owner prefers to keep the parking area in front of their business and not utilize the extended public sidewalk space, they would have that option as well.

In addition, our region entered Phase 3 today which will enable all restaurants to offer indoor dining at 50% capacity. The city has been proactive in assisting local businesses since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Local businesses, including restaurants, can still apply for the City’s Economic Stimulus Loan Program. If a business meets certain criteria, the loan offered by the City can convert to a grant.

It is important to emphasize, public health and safety has and will continue to be the driving force in all decisions made by the city.