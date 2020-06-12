The Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate’s (AFRL/RI) STEM Outreach Program, in partnership with the Griffiss Institute (GI), is proud to once again offer STEM Summer Camp programs to local students, in grades 5-12.

With the uncertainties of COVID-19, the summer camp experience will be different this year. How can you give your STEM enthusiast an absorbing, structured summer experience without sending him or her to an in-person camp? This year, we are offering Virtual STEM Summer Camps, using Zoom Video Conferencing.

Our STEM Summer Camps will engage your child in new and exciting experiences this summer! Kids imagine, collaborate, explore and create, all while learning super cool STEM skills that will help them in school and in life!

The following Virtual STEM Summer Camps will be offered for the 2020 year:

LEGO ROBOTICS CAMP 1.0 2-WEEK CAMP!

Dates: Monday, July 6 – Friday, July 10 AND Monday, July 13 – Friday, July 17, 2020| Grades: 5- 9

ARDUINO CAMP

Dates: Monday, July 13 – Thursday, July 16, 2020 | Grades: 8 – 12

ENGINEERING CAMP 1.0

Dates: Monday, July 20 – Friday, July 24, 2020 | Grades: 5 – 8

STEAM CAMP: ROCKS NEW FOR 2020!

Dates: Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31, 2020 | Grades: 6 – 8

CYBER CAMP 1.0

Dates: Monday, August 3 – Thursday, August 6, 2020 | Grades: 8 – 12

Online registration for the virtual summer camps is open and will remain open until all camps are filled. All summer camps are $50 per student, with scholarships available. *

To learn more about each individual camp, to register, or to apply for a scholarship, please visit: www.griffissinstitute.org/ stem-summer-camps

* In order to participate in the LEGO Robotics Camp, a Robotics Camp Kit is REQUIRED. The Griffiss Institute has made the Robotics Camp Kit available for rent for $200.00, for use during the camp, with a valid credit card. Upon the return of the equipment and verification no parts are missing or broken the rental charge will be immediately refunded. There are no scholarships available for the Robotics Camp Kit rental.