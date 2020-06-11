NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Video shows a black SUV driving onto a Brooklyn sidewalk and into a group of protesters on bikes.

It happened Saturday night near Brooklyn Avenue and St. John’s Place in Crown Heights.

A 24-year-old cyclist suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say 44-year-old Jacob Leiper, of Queens, was trying to get around protesters kneeling in the street when he drove up onto the sidewalk.

He now faces charges of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash.

Source