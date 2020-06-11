In today’s TV News Roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for its documentary “Welcome to Chechnya,” and Showtime announced it is developing a new documentary based on the largest and deadliest prison uprising in American history.

DATES

HBO has announced its upcoming comedy special “Entre Nos: The Winners” will debut on June 19 at 9:30 p.m. The half-hour special features the winners of the “Latinos Stand-Up!” competition – Mark Viera and Alex Carabaño – performing for a live audience. Watch a trailer for the special below.

HBO has announced its upcoming documentary “Welcome to Chechnya” will debut on June 30 at 10 p.m. The film follows the dangerous work of activists in the Russian republic of Chechnya as they combat the country’s anti-LGBTQ torture campaign. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller serve as executive producers. Watch a trailer for the documentary below.

FIRST LOOKS

has announced “Attica,” a new feature detailing the largest and deadliest prison rebellion in American history and its crosscurrents of politics, race, power and punishment. The film will premiere in 2021. “Attica” comes from Firefight Films and Topic Studios. Stanley Nelson (“Freedom Riders,” “The Murder of Emmett Till”) directs.

SPECIALS

ID has announced a panel discussion about police violence, law enforcement reform and activism in the United States in response to mass protests and activism across the country. “The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds” will air on June 8 at 8 p.m., leading into the global premiere of OWN’s “Own Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here.” Panelists include MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor, former Baltimore police commissioner Kevin Davis, racial justice attorney and author Lurie Favors, National Coalition of Law Enforcement Officers for Justice, Reform and Accountability co-founder Redditt Hudson, and Campaign Zero organizer Deray McKesson. The special will be simulcast on Facebook Watch and YouTube during the network airing. The special comes from Investigation Discovery by October Films. Sheun Adelasoye and Tony Harris serve as executive producers, while Neil Breakwell and Lorna Thomas serve as senior executive producers.

CBS News has announced a special hosted by Gayle King exploring the nationwide anger over racism and police brutality. “Justice for All” will be simulcast on CBSN and BET on June 9 at 10 p.m. King will interview Christian Cooper, a recent victim of a racist incident in Central Park when a white woman called police on him. The special will also include Norah O’Donnell’s interview with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as well as interviews with U.S. attorney general William Barr and senator Mike Lee and other investigative segments on law enforcement. Kim Godwin serves as senior executive producer, while Guy Campanile, Judy Tygard, Darius Walker and Mitch Weitzner serve as executive producers.

Related Stories

PODCASTS

Fox News Media and SiriusXM have expanded their existing partnership. The new agreement entails all of Fox News Podcasts’ catalog of original programming becoming available to all Pandora users. Additionally, a one-hour version of the platform’s daily news digest, “The Fox News Rundown,” will now air weekday mornings on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, John Oliver and Spike Lee will appear on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” along with a performance by Benne featuring Gus Dapperton; Kerry Washington will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; J.J. Watt and Nicole Byer will appear on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,”and Matthew Macfadyen and Jessie Ware will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.“

0 Comments

Source