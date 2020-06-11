The last few months have tested us all. We have never been more proud of our members who stepped up as essential healthcare workers during a pandemic that stopped the whole world. We can never thank you enough. Yet, another crisis been unfolding simultaneously—an epidemic of racism and brutality has seized our nation once again, intensifying instead of improving as we had hoped. Just to name a few victims of racism since the onset of COVID19: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd will not be forgotten. Black Lives Matter, and we must show solidarity.

CWA Local 1126 and the CWA national union are in full support of the movement against racism and police brutality. We are encouraging members to unite in a moment of silence at noon tomorrow, Thursday June 10. Members are encouraged to kneel or gather at a safe distance in or near their workplaces for eight minutes-and-forty-six-seconds, the amount of time that a Minnesota police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, killing Mr. Floyd in the street.

We are also asking members to take selfies or group photos (outside of patient care areas, and socially distanced), so that we may share those with the national and on social media—send these photos to the 1126 Facebook page as a message, or email photos to the local asking them to forward the photos to Alessandro Powell (CWA organizer for 1126).

This action is not a work stoppage. If your manager wont let you take your moment of silence at noon, or if you cannot, please find another way to show your solidarity on June 11 and share it with the local (fb message is best). Especially as healthcare workers, we cannot abandon our patients at this critical time. This action is being coordinated with other unions across the country. Now is the time to join, or kneel, together. MVHS HR has indicated that they will not stop members from taking part in this show of solidarity for George Floyd as long as it does not effect patient care and safety.