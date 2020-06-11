SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Shelby restaurant owner has decided to open at full capacity, defying the governor’s executive order.

Izzi Que Barbeque opened its doors on Saturday, intentionally not following Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 orders.

In Phase 2, restaurants are allowed to reopen for dine-in service, but only at 50 percent capacity. Outdoor dining must also practice social distancing.

Izzi Que Barbeque decided to hold its own Reopen NC Sit-in and concert.

Owner Tony Izzi told WBTV that it is not about how many people show up on Saturday but about freedom to open his doors to as many people as wants.

Izzi opened his restaurant less than a year ago.

He told WBTV that he was concerned if they’d be able to stay afloat when the state shut down restaurants for inside service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The purpose of Saturday’s event is to protest the governor’s order.

He said if he wasn’t able to open soon with full capacity, he wasn’t sure how much longer he could continue to pay his bills.

ReOpenNC sent WBTV this statement:

“ReOpenNC will continue to support businesses that defy Coopers Executive Orders. You can go out on any day and clearly see he has lost control of the shutdown because people are opening and defying the order. We fully support Senate Bill S712 the NC Freedom to Work Act. Republicans need to bring this to a vote and show that they stand with the citizens of NC. We need to decriminalize working and having access to the fruits of your labor in the state of NC.”

