As fans patiently wait for Disney Plus’ upcoming “Percy Jackson” series, author Rick Riordan is slamming the film adaptations of his popular novels, writing that they’re his “life’s work going through a meat grinder.”

Riordan took to Twitter to respond to fans who also shared their dissatisfaction with the “Percy Jackson” movies.

“I don’t know, but clearly it’s a mistake,” Riordan wrote after a fan pointed out a scene had been altered from the original film when streaming on Disney Plus. “They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen.”

One fan responded to Riordan’s tweet, writing, “It’s refreshing that Uncle Rick hates the PJo movies even more than we do.” Riordan added that the films are just “a couple hours entertainment” to audiences, but for him, “it’s my life’s work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it.”

Riordan admitted that he’s never seen the movies, but doesn’t blame the actors for the flaws.

“I still have not seen the movies, and don’t plan on ever doing so,” Riordan tweeted. “I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I’m just sorry they got dragged into that mess.”

The original film’s stars have yet to comment on Riordan’s tweets, but Logan Lerman, who played Percy Jackson, showed his support for the series adaptation when it was first announced last month, tweeting, “Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve.”

The series is comprised of the books “The Lightning Thief,” “The Sea of Monsters,” “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth” and “The Last Olympian.” Riordan has also published the companion book “The Demigod Files” as well as “The Demigod Diaries.”

A premiere date for the upcoming series adaptation hasn’t been announced yet.

