The New York Police Department detained a Caviar delivery person for violating the city’s 8:00 p.m. curfew by less than 30 minutes, even though essential workers, such as food delivery people, are exempt.

The delivery person, who was riding a bicycle and carrying a Caviar branded delivery bag, attempted to prove their identity on site but was taken to the station where their identity was verified. They were then let go.

A police spokesperson told Insider, “Tonight was the night, zero tolerance. If you’re on the street, you’re getting arrested.”

City guidelines state that essential workers only have to identify themselves as essential workers to avoid a potential penalty and that anyone violating curfew would be allowed to disperse multiple times before any legal penalties.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the arrest on Twitter.

Insider has verified that the videos were both taken at 108th and Central Park West in Manhattan less than 30 minutes after the curfew went into effect. Protesters were marching up Central Park West when officers detained the delivery person. They were later released without charges, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio initiated an 11:00 p.m. curfew on Monday, moved to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, in response to days of unrest after protests after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. The officer is now facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, while the other three officers involved were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The curfew is the first in the city since 1943 when chaos erupted after a white NYPD officer shot a black US Army soldier. The curfew only applied to Harlem.

The Mayor’s office released guidelines about the curfew, which clearly state that all essential workers “are permitted to travel to/from work and to be in public while performing their job duties.” Food delivery workers are essential workers.

The guidelines also state that essential workers only need to identify themselves as essential workers to police in order to avoid arrest. They also state that individuals who violate the curfew will be given “every opportunity to return home.”

In this case, the delivery person was detained, brought back to the police station, and then was released once their identity as an essential worker was verified, according to NYPD spokesperson Mary O’Donnell. O’Donnell said the detention was a part of a crackdown on curfew violations Thursday evening.

“Tonight was the night, zero tolerance,” O’Donnell said. “If you’re on the street, you’re getting arrested.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the arrest on Twitter early Friday morning.

One video appears to show the delivery person being arrested by police as they try to prove that they’re an essential worker who is allowed to be out. Some police officers appear to be searching a Caviar delivery bag while other officers handcuff the delivery person.

“I’m not even doing anything,” the delivery person yells.

“You’re violating the curfew,” a police office responds.

“It tells me on the app that I can show you guys something,” The delivery person responds. “It tells me to show you guys that you can’t arrest me. Are you serious?”

When asked why the delivery person was detained and brought to the station, instead of letting them prove their identity on the street, O’Donnell said that “it wouldn’t be the first time that someone wasn’t who they said they were.”

A second video, taken at 8:27 p.m. local time, shows officers closing the doors of a police van, while the delivery person’s bike and bag sit outside. Insider was able to speak with the person who took the video, who asked to remain anonymous because of fear of police retribution.

“We were peacefully walking up Central Park West,” the source wrote to Insider. “We got to 108th. The NYPD were with us the whole time. Even past 8 p.m. Then at the intersection, they stopped us. They pulled one member out of the crowd and arrested. He did nothing. Then the NYPD sat there for a while. And then they arrested the delivery driver.”

A DoorDash spokesperson condemned the action and confirmed that they are communicating with the city about the detention (Caviar is owned by DoorDash).

“We are alarmed by reports that a courier appears to have been arrested this evening in New York City shortly after curfew. Under the City’s curfew order, food delivery workers are deemed ‘essential’ and permitted to travel to and from work and to be in public while performing their work while the curfew is in effect,” the statement says. “We are gathering information and are in contact with City officials to determine what transpired. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so, and we are prepared to provide them with our support.”

