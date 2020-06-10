With social justice and racial equity issues fueling a groundswell of national and global activism and community conversations, Junior Frontiers of the Mohawk Valley will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Monday, June 15, 10-11:30 a.m., to help middle and high school students struggling to cope with those issues and the challenges they present in daily life.

Students in grades 6-12 from Utica, Rome, Buffalo and Geneva have been invited to participate, as well as members of Junior Frontiers’ four area chapters, the Young Scholars program and OnPoint for College.

“The meeting will have two police chiefs, both men of color, discussing the anger and frustrations of students, especially students of color, over the current relationship between law enforcement and students of color in many communities across the nation,” said Jawwaad Rasheed, “The purpose is to re-imagine what a positive, intricate relationship between law enforcement and communities of color could look like, what components would be necessary to achieve that end, and what tips and guidance officers can give students of color in today’s environment, when they have an interaction with law enforcement. What best practices can students of color use to stay safe.”

More information about the event will be posted online at: https://www.mvfrontiers.com/junior-frontiers/meetings-events/.