The Mohawk Valley Community College Foundation’s MVCC Cares fundraiser, aimed to help students financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended through midnight June 30 in light of the SUNY Impact Foundation’s announcement that they will match up to $50,000 raised through the end of the month.

The MVCC Cares campaign will allow the Foundation to help students stay on track to complete their degrees by providing them with need-based micro-grants. These micro-grants will assist students with basic resources due to lost wages or unexpected expenses for food, transportation, or housing.

“We were among the first to support those on the front lines of healthcare by donating ventilators and other personal protective equipment,” said Frank DuRoss, Vice President of Community Development and Executive Director of the MVCC Foundation. “Now it’s time to reach out to help our students who are being quietly defeated by setback after setback. In this extraordinary era of instability, we want to do our best to raise these students back up so they can succeed.”

To donate to the MVCC Cares campaign, which has already raised and matched more than $26,000, visit mvccfoundation.org<http://mvcc foundation.org>.