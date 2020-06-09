New York State requires businesses to have a specific business safety plan in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes all farms, both food and non-food producing. In addition, a well-written and executed business safety plan will help reduce business liability risk during and after the pandemic. A Cornell Task Force recently developed materials to directly support farms in the plan writing process.

Cornell Cooperative Extension and Cornell Agricultural Workforce Development are offering a “NY Forward Business Safety Plan Support” webinar series with specialized webinars for Dairy/Livestock/Crop Farms, Fruit/Vegetable Farms, Retail Farms, Equine Farms and Greenhouse/Landscaping/Ornamental Farms.

The webinars, led by Extension specialists, will:

Walk farmers through the need for and process to complete a safety plan as is required by all businesses for compliance with NY Forward

Demonstrate project tools developed by Extension to write and complete a plan

Share curated resources for specific industries

WEBINAR DATES

7:30 – 8:30 PM | June 10 with Dayton Maxwell, Richard Stup, and Nicole Tommell of the Central New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Regional Team

12:00 – 1:00 PM | June 11 with Elisabeth Hodgdon, Anu Rangarajan, and Nathaniel Lartey

7:00 – 8:00 PM | June 11 with Laura Biasillo and Myron Thurston of CCE Madison

7:00 – 9:00 PM | June 17 with Kelsey O’Shea and Dr. Karin Bump of CCE Madison

The webinars are free and pre-registration is required. Recording links will be posted on https://agworkforce.cals.cornell.edu/2020/06/08/ny-forward-business-safety-plans-cornell-resources-for-farms-webinar/ .

