Washington (CNN)Several protesters and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the federal use of force to disperse a peaceful protest in Washington, DC, ahead of President Donald Trump’s photo-op at a local church.

The lawsuit says the administration-directed police had “no legitimate basis to destroy the peaceable gathering” of people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Read the full lawsuit:

Black-Lives-Mattter-Lawsuit (PDF)

Black-Lives-Mattter-Lawsuit (Text)

