Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced the second round of Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) from the Brindisi-backed CARES Act. Brindisi announced nearly $500,000 for the city of Utica in critical ESG funding.

“The global pandemic has hit our communities and state hard, but we are working together to fight back and starting our comeback,” Brindisi said. “These crucial funds, secured through the bipartisan CARES Act, will help the city of Utica take care of their most vulnerable. Our communities have sacrificed so much, but together, we will come through this crisis. I am proud to work with Democrats and Republicans to deliver critical resources for the Mohawk Valley.”

ESG, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), funds can be used by localities for a variety of purposes, but are designed to help the most vulnerable. These dollars can be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 among families and individuals who are homeless or are receiving homeless assistance.

Local officials praised Brindisi’s advocacy and expressed thanks for the funding.

“It is welcomed news the City of Utica will be receiving additional federal assistance through the CARES Act,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “The City recently submitted a plan to HUD that will provide rent relief to families and households who’ve been financially impacted by the Coronavirus. This additional funding will serve as a valuable resource and allow the City to provide even more assistance to those who need it most.”

Through the Brindisi-backed CARES Act, New York’s 22nd district has received millions in pandemic relief funds. In addition to $1,200 checks for most families, Brindisi fought for additional funding for counties, cities, hospitals, schools, and more.