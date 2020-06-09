The American Red Cross in Eastern New York announced Kevin Coffey will serve as Regional Chief Executive Officer for the Eastern New York Region following the retirement of CEO Gary Striar who oversaw the growth and success of the region for the past fourteen years. Beginning July 1, 2020, Coffey will oversee the newly aligned American Red Cross Eastern New York Region, serving 27 counties with a population of more than 3.6 million people.

Coffey takes the reins as the Red Cross continues to adapt its operations to a new normal during COVID-19. During a time when the nation practices social distancing, the Red Cross has adapted their relief services to go virtual, which includes mental health support and financial assistance, thanks to the effective integration of technology. The Red Cross has also implemented new safety protocols to ensure blood drives meet the constant patient demand, as well as new services including the collection of convalescent plasma to treat patients with COVID-19. Support and services for military families and veterans have gone virtual as well. Coffey also starts close to the launch of the 2020 Hurricane season which began June 1st with three storms already named.

“Kevin will be an outstanding leader during these challenging times as the Red Cross adapts to ensure that our mission delivery continues 24/7,” said Gary Striar, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York. “Kevin is passionate about the Red Cross mission and has deployed to disasters across our region and country. Under Kevin’s leadership our region will continue to build on its strong partnerships and elevate our work in the communities we serve.”

“We are thrilled to have Kevin as our new Regional CEO. Kevin’s commitment and knowledge of the mission will make for a seamless transition as he leads us into the next era of the Red Cross,” said J. Robert Daggett , Board Chair, American Red Cross of Eastern New York.

“I am continually in awe of the work the Red Cross performs. Communities across our region count on the American Red Cross for help every day – and supporting those communities is at the heart of what we do. Our work never stops, even during COVID-19, we remain focused on delivering our lifesaving mission each day. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this amazing organization in its next chapter and am very grateful to Gary Striar for his extraordinary leadership.” said Coffey.

Coffey also added his thoughts about next steps for the Red Cross: “As we look to the future, we need to recruit volunteer leaders and partner with key stakeholders in all communities to ensure that our mission meets the needs of our diverse region. The Red Cross must be flexible and nimble as we navigate the increased need for our services during an everchanging world. In order to be there 24/7 for our region no matter how big the challenge – we will need to embrace technology, build strong partnerships and leverage lessons learned during COVID-19.”

Coffey joined the Red Cross as Chief Development Officer in 2016. Under his direction he grew a highly successful regional fundraising program by engaging and cultivating donors and partnerships with organizations in the region. Coffey also deployed to support communities affected by large national disasters including Hurricanes Florence and Dorian.

Prior to joining the Red Cross, Coffey served as Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships for the Patient Experience Project (PEP). Prior to PEP, he held leadership positions at Palio+Ignite, SAY Media, and Time Inc. Coffey has served as an adjunct professor for Skidmore College and is involved in the Capital Region Chamber’s Executive Mentorship program.

Coffey has been recognized by the Albany Business Review and City & State magazine as a 40-under-40 community leader. He resides in Saratoga Springs with his wife, Jennifer, and their three children.