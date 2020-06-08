The following is a Joint Statement from Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri & The Event Co CEO, Gina Scampone-Szuba:

Utica Summer Fest, which was originally scheduled for July and postponed

to September due to the Coronavirus, will be held in July 2021.

Utica Summer Fest is a family friendly event in downtown Utica that

includes musical performances from nationally acclaimed and local artists, as

well as art and entertainment vendors from all over the country.

While it is disappointing to postpone Utica Summer Fest to 2021, it is

necessary to promote public health and safety. We look forward to working

with our local businesses to make Utica