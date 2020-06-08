The Parkway Center has officially reopened the New 2 U Thrift Store at 726 Washington Street and the Second Chance Tool Store at 1924 Genesee Street.

Both stores have adjusted hours to allow for extra cleaning time. The Thrift Store will run Monday-Wednesday 10m,-3pm; the Tool Store will be open Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.

Donations for both stores are once again being accepted. All donations stay local and support local nonprofits. For more information, please call (315) 223-3973 or visit theparkwaycenter.org.