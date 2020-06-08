Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful (KMVB), a six-county NYS affiliate of the national Keep America Beautiful (KAB) program, is launching a “QuaranTeam” Cleanup in conjunction with KAB’s annual Great American Cleanup Effort scheduled for June 1 – October 18. KMVB is a standing committee of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Inc.

This year marks KMVB’s 19 th annual Great American Cleanup Effort where community volunteers come together to aesthetically improve our environment by creating cleaner parks, streetscapes and public spaces through litter removal and elimination. While the country begins to open back up and more people are spending time outside, KMVB’s “QuaranTeam” Cleanup effort is intended to keep its commitment to bringing people together to beautify our communities, even during a global pandemic.

The KMVB “QuaranTeam” Cleanup is a project for individuals and families who are quarantined together to break up their day by taking a walk outside alone or as a family to clean up litter along their property/streets and surrounding

areas. “We intend to have adults and children in the six-County Mohawk Valley Region take action to work on beautifying and cleaning areas across their communities while adhering to federal, state and local public health

guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sam Russo, Chair of KMVB Committee.

KMVB reminds volunteers participating in the “QuaranTeam” Cleanup to wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves when appropriate during litter cleanups.

By registering your “QuaranTeam” Cleanup project on the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority’s website at www.ohswa.org, you will be entered in a prize drawing that will take place following the conclusion of the Great

American Cleanup on October 18 th . “QuaranTeam” individuals and/or groups must submit the reporting form provided upon registration to be eligible to receive prizes.

Jamie Tuttle, Recycling Educator of the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority and partner in the Cleanup Program, said “While this year’s cleanup effort may not involve large groups gathering together, the actions, large or small, of individuals and families who participate will help KMVB continue its mission to remove litter and beautify the region we call “home” while inspiring generations of environmental stewards. KMVB is cleaning up, yes, but we are also changing behaviors by engaging the enthusiasm of involved young people,” said Tuttle.

“From Boonville to Cobleskill, from Oneonta to Northville, and all along the Mohawk Valley, volunteers will be working together to make a difference in their communities. Projects such as the KMVB “QuaranTeam” Cleanup, community gardens, recycling and beautification help leverage other public and private resources to positively impact our region,” said Russo.

To register your “QuaranTeam” Cleanup, visit www.ohswa.org. (Click “QuaraTeam” Cleanup.) You may also contact Mohawk Valley Economic Development District with any questions related to the cleanup at (315) 866-4671.