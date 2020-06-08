Dive into Oneida Lake and Sylvan Beach history with author and local expert, Jack Henke. Henke will talk about “The Beach” during its heyday, ~1900, sharing fun facts and photos from the past. Henke is the author of four books about Oneida Lake history including From “The Beach” to Brewerton: Stories of Oneida Lake, and Oneida Lake: “The Only Happiness” Place Names and History.

This free online presentation takes place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12:30- 1:30 pm. To view the stream or for more information, please visit the event Facebook Page The Coney Island of Central NY or visit the Oneida County History Center website.

About the author: Jack Henke is a graduate of Hamilton College (BA), Brown University (MA), and Syracuse University (MSLIS). Mr. Henke taught social studies at Brookfield Central School for 37 years, and today, serves as a reference librarian at the New Hartford Public Library

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at ochs@oneidacountyhistory.org or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1428725103980337/