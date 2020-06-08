“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe posted a lengthy response on Monday to controversial anti-trans tweets posted by author J.K. Rowling on June 6.

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in an essay posted to the website of the Trevor Project, a non-profit dedicated to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ people. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

The 30-year-old actor cited that 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth have reported they’ve been discriminated against due to their gender identity.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm,” Radcliffe wrote.

Radcliffe started the essay by noting that while the media may paint his statement as “in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself,” and while Rowling was “unquestionably responsible” for the course of his life, “as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”

