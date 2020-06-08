March 26, 20209:00 AM ET

Desiré Moses, Guest DJ on World Cafe

27:44

Desiré Moses says you can’t talk about the music of Charlottesville, Va., without mentioning that Dave Matthews Band got its start here all those years ago. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Desiré Moses says you can't talk about the music of Charlottesville, Va., without mentioning that Dave Matthews Band got its start here all those years ago.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dave Matthews Band, “#41”

Silver Jews, “Random Rules”

Pavement, “Spit on a Stranger”

Sparklehorse, “Sick of Goodbyes”

The Sherman Holmes Project, “Don’t Do It”

A few months ago, World Cafe went to Virginia for our Sense of Place series. Last month, you may have heard us explore Charlottesville, and starting this week, we bring you stories we collected during our trip to Richmond. But first we have Desiré Moses — managing producer, music writer and host at our affiliate station WNRN in Charlottesville — bring us a little history of both Virginia cities, including one big name. We kick off this session with Dave Matthews, but when it comes to the sound of Virginia, it goes way beyond that.

Desiré Moses gives us a Virginia musical history lesson in this segment. Listen in the player above.

World Cafe: 3/26/20

Essential and Emerging Artists

