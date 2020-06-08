For Americans who are new to the fight for racial justice, now is the time to get familiar with this country’s long history of antiracist movements and the figures who led them. As the saying goes, if we don’t learn history, we are doomed to repeat it. History also often leaves behind voices that needed to be heard — there’s an excellent Call Your Girlfriend episode about this, for those interested — but many of the books on this list bring them back into the spotlight so they share their knowledge with future generations.

These great books offer perspectives, deepen our understanding of important events and people, and hopefully will inspire you to keep supporting, donating, listening, and speaking out against racism. Educating yourself on the history of racial-justice issues now will leave you better prepared to continue this important work — beyond the pages of a book.

Source