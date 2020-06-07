This week, we’re back in action bringing you uplifting live workouts on Instagram, and we’re starting on Monday by dedicating a session to a cause that works toward racial justice. When you join us for Deja Riley’s workout on June 8, you’ll have the option of donating to Color of Change, a nonprofit that pushes for racial justice in all areas of society. POPSUGAR has pledged to contribute, and you can join us by making a donation here. We encourage you to give what you can, if you can.

Check below for the rest of our workout schedule and, as always, you can catch up on our previous Instagram Live workouts on the free Active by POPSUGAR app.

Special 30-Minute Ab and Cardio, Donation-Based Workout With Deja Riley To Benefit Color of Change: Monday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

15-Minute Runner’s Warmup Workout + Q & A With Lululemon Global Run Ambassador Nadia Ruiz: Tuesday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

35-Minute No-Equipment Barry’s Workout With Kellie Williams: Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

45-Minute Low Impact High Intensity Strength Workout With LIT Method: Thursday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

30-Minute Full-Body Workout With Ashley Joi: Thursday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

30-Minute DanceBody Cardio & Toning Workout: Friday, June 12 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

30-Minute Pride Workout With Jake DuPree: Saturday, June 13 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

45-Minute Jabs by Gina Kickboxing Workout: Sunday, June 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Feel free to tag us with #POPSUGARSweats and add our full lineup to your Google calendar so you never miss a session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source