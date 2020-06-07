La Crosse man charged with child pornography lived in at-home day care center

A La Crosse man who lived in an at-home day care center was charged Friday with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Raymond J. Wigdal, 61, faces at least three years in prison per count, as well as a $500 surcharge per image.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported in March and April 2020 the uploading of multiple images depicting child sexual abuse from an IP address connected to a home on the 1300 block of Shorewood Drive in the town of Shelby, according to the criminal complaint.

Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations along with local law enforcement officers searched the home and discovered two images of child pornography on a laptop in Wigdal’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Wigdal told police he would sometimes see child pornography “pop up” on his computer and saved images of child pornography would sometimes appear on his computer, according to the complaint.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke asked for a $5,000 cash bond and for the court to require Wigdal to surrender his passport.

“We’re not sure what ties he has to this community because he has an Alaskan driver’s license and has spent a significant time overseas in China,” Gruenke said. “We think he may be a flight risk.”

Public defender Ronald Betita asked for a lower cash bond, noting that Wigdal has had a La Crosse County address for two years and does community-service-related work.

“He does have some ties and motivations to stay in the community,” Betita said.

Judge Todd Bjerke set bond at $5,000 cash, then ordered Wigdal to surrender his passport and not have contact with any child under 18 or access to any device that connects to the internet. Due to the bond conditions, if released, Wigdal will need to find a new place to live, as minor children live at the residence and it is registered in the county as an in-home day-care.

Wigdal is listed as the CEO of the Mordecai and Esther Foundation. The foundation’s website proclaims it to be dedicated to providing medical care for “children who were born with bodily deformities” and other services to meet the needs of orphans overseas in Sierra Leone and Pakistan.

Wigdal has no criminal history in Wisconsin; however, he was at the center of a controversy in China in 2014. At the time, Wigdal was caring for 11 orphans, including a girl named Phoebe who died Nov. 24, 2014. A Beijing outlet called The Beijinger reported at the time that authorities suspected Wigdal of inflicting injuries that resulted in the girl’s death.

In a YouTube video recorded April 9 at Grandad Park in La Crosse, Wigdal said Chinese communists deliberately starved the girl while she was in the hospital and blamed her death on him.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

