In news that might perk you up, it’s now easier than ever to brew Disney coffee at home. Since becoming the official specialty coffee brand of Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2012, Joffrey’s has been crafting unique blends inspired by various parts of the parks and resorts. Not only are those blends available to buy online, but Joffrey’s also just introduced a subscription package that’ll allow subscribers to have a bit of the park brought to them each month.

Here’s how it works: for $44 a month, Joffrey’s will send you three different bags of coffee from the Disney Signature Coffee Collection. This includes blends like the Aulani, inspired by the resort in Hawaii, or the blend served at the Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant at Hollywood Studios. Subscriptions can also be customized by selecting one of three grinds: whole bean, ground, and french press. Browse a selection of blends from the magical coffee collection ahead!

Source