A carefully kept and tastefully updated Mellenthin-style “Birdhouse” ranch home in the Sherman Oaks area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley owned by Australian actor Liam McIntyre has come available as a rental at $7,000 per month. Tax records show the “Spartacus” star and his opera singing actor wife Erin McIntyre acquired the property not even a year ago for a bit less than $1.3 million. Built in the early 1950s in a quiet pocket neighborhood of similarly sized and tidily maintained homes near the desirable western border of Studio City, the single-story home has, according to listings held by Brent Fuchs and Tara Hotchkis of Compass, two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,900 square feet, plus a separate poolside guesthouse with bathroom.

Homes built by prominent and pioneering San Fernando Valley property developer William Mellenthin are easily recognized by birdhouse additions (dovecotes) cleverly integrated into the roofline, as well as a liberal use of diamond paned windows flanked by often inoperable shutters that zhush up what is otherwise a fairly typical and traditional midcentury ranch home. The McIntyre abode sports both Mellenthin memes, though it’s not known if it was actually built by the prolific developer.

A verdant and grassy cottage garden wraps around the front of the corner property, while inside a fireplace dominates the living room where light oak floorboards extend in to an adjoining dining room that’s been opened up to a completely up-to-date kitchen outfitted with trendy dark-grey Shaker-style cabinetry, snow-white countertops and high-end stainless steel designer appliances. A separate family room, anchored by a whitewashed brick fireplace, is filled with natural light via a large skylight and spills out to the backyard trough a bank of glass sliders. Bedrooms are average sized — the larger, master bedroom features a gigantic nearly-floor-to-ceiling diamond-pane picture window — and the main bathroom is stylishly updated with classic white subway tiles. Out back, a spacious covered patio for al fresco dining and lounging looks out over a swimming pool surrounded by exotic wood decking. A high cinder block wall with filigree accent and artfully pruned arborvitae trees laced with strands of lighted paper lanterns provide illuminated privacy from the neighboring homes.

The McIntyres previously and briefly owned a three-bedroom home nestled into a steep slope in the foothills above Sherman Oaks that they snapped up in early 2018 for nearly $1.2 million and, after an extensive overhaul, sold in the fall of 2019 for a bit below $1.6 million.

