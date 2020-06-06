Since I was a teenager, I’ve struggled with major dark circles under my eyes. It doesn’t matter if I’ve gotten a full night of sleep, they’re always there. Concealer can be helpful, but I prefer for them to look better on their own. I’ve tried tons of creams, serums, and masks, but after years of failed attempts, I finally found something that truly works.

These Pixi BeautifEYE Brightening Eye Patches ($24) are total game changers. After just one use, I saw a significant improvement in the bags under my eyes — they were brighter and far less noticeable. The formula contains vitamin C, licorice, and ginseng, all ingredients that invigorate the delicate skin under my eyes.

After washing my face, I apply them, leave them on for 10 minutes, then see results right away. If I’m feeling particularly puffy in the morning, I’ll even pop them in the fridge for 15 minutes before applying them, and that works like a charm. The container comes with 30 pairs, which is pretty incredible for the price. I am totally hooked and use them every day, no matter if I plan to go barefaced or apply full-on glam.

Trust me, these patches make such a difference. Read on for the shopping info, and consider them for yourself.

