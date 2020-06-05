View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 25, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT

When it comes to snacks, if we can douse anything in cheese, we are all in. So it should come as no surprise that we had to physically restrain ourselves from attempting to dip a chip into our phones when we saw Chrissy Teigen’s recent video of herself making queso fundido. She got the recipe from Jenny Martinez, whose YouTube channel is largely dedicated to sharing authentic Mexican recipes, and the bubbling cheese dip had us completely mesmerized. I mean, just look at it! We can practically smell it through our screens.

Whether you want a quick snack or are just really in the mood for all the cheese, this queso fundido recipe is the perfect solution. The dip calls for only two ingredients (chorizo and cheese) and a few minutes on a stovetop. Chorizo is seasoned pork (can be chopped or ground) that’s typically found in traditional Mexican dishes and pairs with tacos, quesadillas, and even eggs. Simply cook the chorizo in a thin skillet, bring the meat to the center of the pan and surround with cheese, and allow it to bubble and melt. Either pick up chips from your local store or make your own by frying tortilla strips in oil, and dig in. You can check out the original video and recipe by Jenny below as well as Chrissy’s take, which she served in a tortilla. Happy dipping!

Ingredients

1 full package of chorizo

1 bag of Oaxaca cheese or Mexican blend style shredded cheese

Directions

In a hot thin skillet, cook chorizo. It will take a few minutes. Once chorizo is fully cooked, gather to the center of the pan. Next, sprinkle cheese on the outskirts of the chorizo. Let the cheese bubble, then remove from heat. Let the queso fundido melt for a minute or two before digging in with chips!

