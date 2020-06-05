Local

An idea for the city to study

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted:May 29, 2020 / 02:42 PM CDT/ Updated:May 29, 2020 / 02:42 PM CDT

NEW ORLEANS – No cars in the quarter could mean more space in the streets.

And lots of empty parking spaces for restaurants and bars to move tables and chairs outside for more social distancing.

Studying the streets of the quarter is a task force set up by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The task force is assigned to look at just what one of the world’s most famous neighborhoods would like like with no or fewer cars coming in.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says as you would figure, the idea is one some like and others do not.

Suggest a Correction

Share this story

More Local Stories

Veterans of today’ injustice fight discuss what’s next

Jun 5, 2020

NEW ORLEANS– While civil unrest opposing police brutality has occurred in just about every corner of our nation, these three women have spent the better parts of their careers in the fight for justice. All 3 say that the current uprising feels like change, but also opportunity.

Public administrator and strategist Judy Reese Morse heads the Urban League of Louisiana and she said, “We all have to really keep our eyes open, keep our ears open, keep our hearts open so that we can get the best understanding possible of where we are and what to do next.”

Read the Full Article

Video

Edwards says Hammond Square incident never active shooter, at least 1 package found in Target

by WGNO Web Desk / Jun 5, 2020

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards gave an update on the developing situation at Hammond Square during a press conference about Tropical Storm Cristobal and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana.

Edwards said he was briefed on the situation just before the start of the 2:30 p.m. press conference. Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to an incident at Hammond Square around noon on June 5, Edwards said.

Read the Full Article

Video

Gov. Edwards signs bill in memory of April Dunn

by Victoria Cristina / Jun 5, 2020

BATON ROUGE – Yesterday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed HB 848 into law, which renames Act 833 of 2014 as the April Dunn Act. April was a tireless advocate for people with disabilities and a dedicated staff member who served in the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. She succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on March 28, 2020.

The Louisiana Legislature passed Act 833 in 2014 to provide a pathway to promotion and graduation for certain students with disabilities. After its passage, Louisiana joined many states in recognizing the role a student’s Individualized Education Program has in determining outcomes.

Read the Full Article

Top Stories

McAllen police: Man detained for waving chainsaw at protesters

Next court appearance set for father of man accused of fatal Waffle House shooting

COVID-19 killing many young maquiladora workers, study shows

Video

Lawmakers and defense officials push back on Trump’s use of U.S. Military in Washington

Video

SPD: Man in custody after 3 employees injured, 2 stabbed inside Shreve City Walmart

Video

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years

More Stories

Missing 3-year-old Florida boy with autism found mile from home with family’s two dogs at his side

Video Update: Pontchatoula man arrested for incident at Hammond Square Mall

Video

‘I’m so sorry, all I want is a hug’: 12-year-old accused of leading Oklahoma police on wild chase

Video

Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers

Video

Read more stories

Source