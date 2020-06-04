The Utica Zoo’s “Wine in the Virtual” digital event takes place this coming Saturday, June 6, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets for the digital version of the Zoo’s popular “Wine in the Wilderness” fundraising event are still available for purchase and will be available until Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m.

In place of the on-grounds event, the Zoo staff has taken many aspects of the annual event and packaged them into convenient At-Home Party Boxes containing a variety of commemorative glassware, including the well-known

wine glasses, thanks to the generous support of the event’s presenting sponsor, Bank of Utica.

Also included are wine infused gummies from Saucy Confections, endangered species condoms, and photo props to enjoy a party at home. Additionally, the Utica Zoo has put together an array of digital entertainment options, including 8 different musical performances from the likes of Ryan Quinn, Shawn “Big Sexy” Smith, Showtime, Gridley Paige, “Big Poppa” Gary Spears and more, a special edition of Stage Time Trivia with Phil Farda, animal cameo appearances, and a craft for the creative amongst us of all ages.

Additionally, would-be partiers may also add on a $5 premium

package for access to specially curated, step by step instructional videos from local chefs to create wine paired hors d’ oeuvres. Chefs include Hayley Mielnicki, Carly Reynolds, and Patrick O’Connor. At-home party boxes start

at $20 with all proceeds directly benefiting the continued care of the more than 200 exotic and domestic animals who call the Utica Zoo home.

Boxes may be purchased at UticaZoo.org/wine up until 10 a.m. Friday, with the final box pickup taking place from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at the Utica Zoo. All questions may be forwarded to info@uticazoo.org. “Wine in the

Virtual” is sponsored by Bank of Utica, Business Machines and Equipment, Max’s Print Shop, Saucy Confections, Feasts and Festivities, Hayley Mielnicki, Vine & Fig, Stage Time Trivia, Comedy CNY, and Mad Props Photo Booths.