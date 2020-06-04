In a joint statement Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo and Rome Police Chief Kevin C. Beach denounced the unfortunate events surrounding the arrest and needless death of Mr. George Floyd on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

“The City of Rome and the Rome Police Department do not condone and condemn the actions utilized by officers in the arrest of Mr. George Floyd. Mr. Floyd‘s life was needlessly taken from him and his family in what should have been a routine arrest. The brutality displayed by the arresting officer was abhorrent and cannot ever be tolerated as routine by a police agency. Equally as egregious were the officers who stood and watched this incident take place and did nothing to intervene. They too should be arrested and charged as Minnesota law dictates. The City of Rome authorizes thousands of dollars each year in training to assist officers in the correct techniques of detainment and respect when an arrest occurs. Our prayers are with the Floyd family, and we will continue to support peaceful, respectful protests in our city against this type of police action. These protests have taken place at the Rome Police Station and we will continue to show our support so the message will carry on and be heard that this type of police activity will not be tolerated and all of us need to respect the sanctity of life and the rights of individuals who are detained into custody,” said Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo and Chief Kevin C. Beach.