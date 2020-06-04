Thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties as a single community-wide fund. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) received a grant award to provide food to the community during these challenging times with the coronavirus pandemic. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), and donors we will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC sites on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West streets, cars will line up at food stations where JPC volunteers, wearing protective gear including face masks will hand out food items per household.

JPC will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. A tractor-trailer full of food will be available to be given out that day to the community. Food items include chicken, salmon or pork patties, cheese, fresh produce, canned items such as soup, pears, vegetables, cereal, rice, and beans, etc. per household. During this challenging time of the pandemic, by fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC drive-thru food giveaway provides a stepping stone to self-sufficiency. For the Walkers, Food Giveaway is on Tue, Jun 9, & Wed, Jun 10, 2020, between the hours of 3 pm to 6 pm at the 1404 West Street Food Pantry location. The Food Pantry regular operation hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm. Thank you to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 for the JPC Food Drive-Thru Grant Award. Other donors that help JPC to purchase food or gave food is: The Food Bank of Central New York, an anonymous donor-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, The United Way/Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), Carbone Auto Group, Jimmy John’s, MV Community Action Agency, the Compassion Coalition, CASA Imports. We received monetary and food donations from JPC friends, the volunteers, the American Red Cross, and Media Coverage from WKTV, Spectrum News, Observer-Dispatch and the Utica Phoenix.