NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla — Since Hurricane season starts June 1, 2020 we’d thought we’d get an update from Miracle Dog, who survived the wrath of Hurricane Dorian.

WATCH – Mini Doc: Miracle Dog Makes Full Recovery

Remember this dog? He looks a lot different now.

View this post on Instagram Hi friends. How did you spend your day? My family is thinking of fostering another from @bigdogranchrescue while all of this is happening. Swipe right to see what you think. #rescuedogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #potcake A post shared by Miracle The Dog (@miracledogbook) on Apr 23, 2020 at 4:05pm PDT

Rescuers from Big Dog Ranch Rescue pulled him out of the rubble nearly a month after Hurricane Dorian destroyed part of the Bahamas.

Now, the family said he is a little overweight, but with plenty of energy to burn, fueled by the Beaty family’s love. Miracle Dog just completing his seven-month recovery in May with this last heart worm treatment.

As we interviewed the Beaty family, Miracle didn’t want to miss out on any of the action, so he wedged his way onto the already full couch.

His favorite pastime is laying by the family’s pool in the sun. He also likes to sneak snacks from the family’s garden-like pineapples.

View this post on Instagram Week- end? What is a week end? I look very pit bull here don’t I? #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #miracledog #adogslife #dogdays A post shared by Miracle The Dog (@miracledogbook) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

“There are a lot of things you can eat in our garden,” Clare Beaty said. “[Miracle] likes basil, stevia and Legos because he thinks they are food.”

The Beaty girls said they love his smiles, snoring and, “I like his kisses,” Clare shouted eagerly.

The trio makes sure to give him plenty of what they call “softies.”

View this post on Instagram Awe! The Barry girls show me how the give @miracledogbook “softies.” #TasteSeeSoFla A post shared by T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) on May 29, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Miracle has learned to sit, lay down and shake hands.

He took his first boat ride this May, and the family disagrees about how he did.

View this post on Instagram Call me Captian Miracle from now on please. Thanks @blueheronfishing for the life vest- since I haven’t been swimming yet I kept it on the whole time. Not so sure about the whole water thing after my hurricane {Dorian}party last year. A post shared by Miracle The Dog (@miracledogbook) on Apr 26, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

“How did he do on his first boat ride, guys?” asked Briana Beaty, the girls’ mother.

“He did pretty good,” Clare said.

“He was OK,” Jayne said.

Jayne said he shook at first but then cuddled up at her dad’s feet.

View this post on Instagram “You wanna explain this social distancing thing to him?” – Miracle Any good dog shows for us to be watching? #adoptdontshop #potcakesofinstagram #potcake #rescuedog #socialdistancing #covıd19 A post shared by Miracle The Dog (@miracledogbook) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

Now the “tail” of survival will be shared in a book that little Jayne wrote about her dog.

Jayne hopes to sell a lot of books.

“On, like, the few first few days [I’d like to sell] like, maybe, like, 15, 20, 30,” she said.

She’s writing a Miracle story of love — one that cannot be measured.

Jayne is looking for an artist to illustrate her book. She said the proceeds of the book will benefit Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

View this post on Instagram Talking hurricanes rescue pups from @bigdogranchrescue and the book with our friends at @wptv ! Will let you know when it air in their Hurricane Special later this month. Also, can we cancel hurricane seasons for 2020? It’s already full. #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #hurricane #hurricaneseason #hurricanedorian #childrensbooks #bigdogranchrescue A post shared by Miracle The Dog (@miracledogbook) on May 5, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT

Timeline of Miracle Dog

The journey of Miracle Dog from the devastated Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, was nothing short of a miracle.

Oct. 4, 2019

The adventure all started with Big Dog Ranch Rescue’s emergency search and rescue team. They had made 12 trips to the islands at that point, looking for stranded canines. As time passed on, it looked like there would be fewer success stories.

Almost a month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, rescuers found Miracle buried under a pile of rubble. The found him by using a heat-seeking drone.

MORE FROM WPTV: Bahamas dog trapped in rubble for over three weeks survives

Oct. 7, 2019

In the following days, WPTV NewsChannel 5 showed you as Miracle got stronger and stronger.

MORE FROM WPTV: ‘Miracle Dog’ rescued from beneath rubble in the Bahamas learning to walk again

Nov. 1, 2019

Now the big question: Who would get to adopt him? More than 10,000 people had inquired about adopting Miracle, but who would get the opportunity?

In the end, it seems Miracle ended up choosing his own family. As the Beatys were visiting Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Miracle (who had barely any energy) decided to climb into Jayne Batey’s lap. That sealed the deal for Lauree Simmons of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

MORE FROM WPTV: ‘Miracle’ dog rescued from the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian gets new family

View this post on Instagram Silent Night… {I snuck this photo at 9pm last night} Our big present came early this year. Thank you SO much for all of the and well wishes for Miracle. He is settling in and we couldn’t love him more. We answered most of the questions we received in the post {link in bio}. If you have others let us know. There are many more “miracles” at @bigdogranchrescue that would love to give you kisses and be soooo happy to see you when you come home- even after 2 minutes. #miracle #miracledog #hurricane #hurricanedorian #abacos #bahamas #marshharbour #potcake #adoptdontshop #palmbeach #palmbeachmoms #westpalmbeach #floridafamily #dogmom A post shared by Palm Beach Moms (@palmbeachmoms) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:06am PST

Week of May 5, 2020

Miracle gets his last treatment of heartworm medicine, concluding his journey of recovery.

View this post on Instagram “How many more days do I have to homeschool@these children?” -Miracle (Although he happily shares his @24dogpaws bed!) #miracledog #dogsofinstagram #themiracledog #hurricanedorian #potcake #homeschool #covid19 #dogbed A post shared by Miracle The Dog (@miracledogbook) on May 29, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

