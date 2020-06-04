Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter joined San Dimas High School’s virtual graduation ceremony on Tuesday to deliver a totally bodacious message to the class of 2020.

Reeves and Winter starred in the 1989 film “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which takes place in San Dimas, Calif., with Bill and Ted attending the high school. The cult classic centers on a history project Bill and Ted must complete for school, but their world is turned upside-down when they find a time machine and use it to interact firsthand with some of history’s biggest names.

Before the graduating seniors’ names were read, Reeves and Winter appeared with a video message for the San Dimas students. Reeves sported a “Be Excellent to Each Other” t-shirt, referring to a quote from “Bill & Ted,” and the two introduced themselves as the “Wyld Stallyns,” the name of Bill and Ted’s band in the film. They then offered words of encouragement to the graduating class.

“We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation,” Winter said. “We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”

“Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done,” Reeves added.

Reeves and Winter couldn’t resist adding in a few more nods to “Bill & Ted.”

“San Dimas High School football does rule,” Winter said, again referencing a famous line from the film. “But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other.”

Reeves then ended the video message with, “And party on!”

Reeves and Winter both starred in the movie’s 1991 sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” and started production for the third installment, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” in June 2019.

Watch their video message below, starting at 18:27.

2 Comments

Source